EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- After two murders within days of each other, East Point officials announced on Tuesday their efforts to increase police presence and prevent crime.
"Every East Pointer should be able to carry out day to day activities like going to the ATM and make it home," said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. "Or checking to see what's going on when they hear something awry."
It was not the case for either victims, recently killed in seemingly random violent crimes, according to police.
Juan Lopez went to the ATM the day after thanksgiving. When he tried to leave, gunmen showed up, demanding his belongings then shooting the father five times. On Tuesday, East Point Police Department released video of one of the people they believe is responsible.
The agency says they feel confident they are close to identifying and arresting multiple suspects in Lopez's case.
Suspect images in the case of Knox Panter were just released too. The cancer survivor was killed outside his own home this weekend when he found thieves breaking into his car.
"Regardless of your rank-- deputy chief, major, captain, lieutenant, sergeant-- everyone is going on patrol," explained East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.
"The reason we're going on patrol is because we want to make sure this city stays safe."
New safety measures announced include more patrols, increased officer overtime and an increased agency budget. Buchanan argued East Point is already safe, citing a drop in homicides this year. However, he noted it's going to take more from neighbors.
The chief pointed to a case they've been 'tirelessly' working with no answers, the death of Tyrell Sims. The 11-year-old was shot at a house party in November 2020. But more than a year later, Buchanan says not a single witness has come forward.
"These families will never be the same. The least we can do is our job and bring closure. It takes a community to solve crime. Someone knows something."
If you know something, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Chief Shawn Buchanan took over the position Monday, the agency had been without an official chief the past 11 months.
Buchanan had previously been with the agency for 23 years.
