ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When the $600 supplemental unemployment payments stopped at the end of July, President Trump bypassed Congress and issued an executive order to pay $300 a week beginning August 1st.
Georgia just got approved for six weeks of payments. Claimants could receive up to $1,800. The Georgia Department of Labor will issue two batches of payments. Batch number one--for the first three weeks of August--started going out last night. Unlike the $600 payments, there are now strings attached.
You must have a state weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and you had to be receiving that amount in August.
"If you got a payment the week ending August 1st, August 8th, August 15th, August 22nd, August 29th or September 5th," GDOL's Kersha Cartwright told Better Call Harry, "then you are potentially eligible to receive the $300 supplement as part of the LWA program."
The Lost Wages Assistance program is controversial because its $44 billion is coming from FEMA at a time FEMA needs it most. Georgia gets six weeks of funds unless Congress passes a new stimulus bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.