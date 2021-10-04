ATLANTA (CBS46) — New efforts to combat gun violence and enhance investigations through technology are making their way to DeKalb County. With approval from the county's Board of Commissioners, District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the establishment of two new units: Firearm Violence Prevention and Digital Forensics.
The units will support prosecution efforts by employing an attorney, investigator, victim advocate and social worker. DA Boston says work will include focusing on identifying gang members and others in illegal possession of guns, work with federal partners to investigate firearms cases with a domestic violence component and engage the community on firearm safety, education and violence prevention strategies.
The Digital Forensics Unit, comprised of an attorney and a crime analyst, will aim to enhance the DA's ability to capture and analyze evidence associated with digital technology (computers, cell phones and other devices) that can be used in court.
The nearly $1.5 million dollar price tag for personnel and equipment for the new units is being paid for through the BOC’s allotment of American Rescue Program (ARP) funds.
