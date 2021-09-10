ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall for Atlanta Falcons home games, your food options just got a whole lot better.
Here's a look at some of the new additions:
- 4 Ribers BBQ — Named by Southern Living as the “South’s Best BBQ Joint” in 2020, 4 Rivers will now be serving up their traditional BBQ Pork, Chicken and Brisket near section 218.
- King’s Hawaiian Grill — Irresistible, original recipe foods with Aloha Spirit will be served up at King’s Hawaiian Grill located near section 315. With a menu featuring Hawaiian Kalua Pork Sliders, Paniolo BBQ Brisket Sliders, Kahuna Dogs and more fans can get a taste of Hawaii at every game.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill — Welcome to Moe’s is how fans will be greeted at the new Moe’s Southwestern grill near section 116. The menu will feature Moe’s famous burrito, nachos along with chips and queso.
- PITA Mediterranean — The fast casual concept beloved across the Southeast will serve a menu of PITA favorites, showcasing fresh, authentic Mediterranean fare with items such as its traditional gyro. Fans can find PITA near section 120.
- SOKOME — Southern smoked BBQ with Korean and Mexican influences will ring out from this portable stand near section 116.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also adding a second location for West News and Molly B's.
All of these new offerings will be available for the Falcons home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 12.
