FILE - In this May 16, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay is reflected in a screen displaying the proposed concession stand menu prices inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons in Atlanta. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. which thousands could be in close proximity. They gather in concourses to chat, buy food and drinks and await the start. They stand in lines at restrooms at halftime or between innings. Then they surge toward the exits at the final whistle or last out. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)