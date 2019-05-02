ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- More than one million passengers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last year. That number is predicted to go up three to four percent this year.
That’s why the airport is preparing to expand the T-North concourse adding five new gates.
“The benefit is we have no gates available right now,” the airport’s Assistant General Manager of Planning and Development Tom Nissalke said.
“We have a 192 passenger boarding bridges. Which is a lot of gates, but we have no gates available. There’s still a lot of demand,” Nissalke added.
He says this $332 million project also benefits airlines and passengers.
“It could be again for those carriers already serving the airport they could increase the number of flights they offer,” Nissalke said. “As well as if another airline or two wants to come in they have the opportunity to provide service.”
The airport is sacrificing parking for the growth.
The road next to the T-North terminal will be rerouted through the North Economy parking lot. About 1,100 parking spaces will be lost. Some see this as a problem.
“Help with the procedure making it an easier procedure inside, but yet outside the parking that may be a problem,” traveler Cindy Levey said. “Because it will bring a whole influx of people in because they will be able to fly and travel.”
The North Economy lot is already closed not letting any new cars in. The thing is people are already parked here. Travelers will be given 30 days to return and move the cars or they'll be towed to another area.
“The parking situation at the domestic terminal is already challenging especially during the summer months,” Nissalke said. “Fortunately we got two other parking projects that will be coming on line within the next year.”
That will add more than 7,000 parking spaces.
