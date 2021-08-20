LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the past several months, the Gwinnett County Police Department has been cracking down on street racing and reckless driving throughout the county after a new house bill took into effect.
Georgia state legislature recently passed House Bill 534 that went into effect on May 3 to address illegal street racing and individuals who promote racing events.
Under this new law, anyone convicted of reckless stunt driving will be subjected to license suspension, a fine of not less than $300, and a period of imprisonment of no less than 10 days and up to six months.
- A second conviction within a five-year period will lead to increased fines and longer required jail time.
- A third conviction in a five-year period will see the offender ruled as a Habitual Violator and lead to further enhanced penalties. If declared a Habitual
- Violator, the State of Georgia can confiscate the vehicle being driven at the time of the offense.
State officials also announced a new law that went into effect for individuals promoting racing events.
Georgia Code 16-11-43.1 says, “Any person who knowingly promotes or organizes an exhibition of illegal drag racing, in violation of Code Section 40-6-186, or of laying drags, in violation of Code Section 40-6-251, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature.”
