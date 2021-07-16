ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you take a stroll around the Georgia Tech campus this weekend, it will be hard to miss its newest attraction.
Atlanta artist Fabian Williams created a vibrant mural along the Tech Walkway that pays tribute to the LGBTQ community. The colorful canvas can be found on the low brick wall in front of the Skiles building.
According to a release back in April, the idea for the mural was led by Sinet Adous, a fourth-year International Affairs major. Adous had been working for two years to bring Williams to campus for a mural project.
After gaining approval, and securing funding, Adous worked with a student design group and Williams to formulate the final idea for the mural.
According to Georgia Tech, Williams has created numerous well-known murals across the city of Atlanta, including murals of Hosea Williams, Coretta Scott King, Colin Kaepernick and many others.
