ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The push to break off Buckhead from the city of Atlanta just hit a roadblock.
Crime is driving the cityhood effort but now a newly formed "Committee for a United Atlanta" is trying to hit the brakes.
"We formed this group because we believe that we need to draw Buckhead's attention to the upcoming city elections in November. We're going to be electing an entire new government in Atlanta and our views need to be heard," said Attorney Linda Klein, a Buckhead resident and member of 'Committee for a United Atlanta.
The group's formation comes as new discussions form on Buckhead breaking from the city, some citing crime as a major reason why.
"Crime, crime, and crime and there is a very serious litany of very serious issues going beyond that, that require us to make this divorce at this time," said Bill White, Chairman and CEO of the Buckhead City Exploratory Committee.
A look at the Atlanta Police statistics as of May 15th for zone 2, which includes Buckhead, West Midtown, Lenox Park and Piedmont Heights, show an increase in a number of crimes from year to year.
White says the stats show it's time for change. "When you keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result, that's crazy. So we are not going to sit and wait to see who is going to be elected."
Meanwhile, Klein argues residents' current concerns can be addresses by voting and back candidates vowing to tackle those issues, not by breaking from the city.
The Mayor's race is front and center on a list of seats up for grabs this fall. "Everyone in Atlanta should vote but when the turnout is so low in Buckhead, it's no wonder that some of the issues that Buckhead residents want to bring to the city's attention are not well heard," said Klein. "Even if this extremely complex legislation that would need to be create Buckhead city were to pass and be signed by the Governor, the election can't be held before November 2022."
Several bills regarding Buckhead's cityhood, one in the house and another in the senate, were introduced this spring.
One was introduced by Representative Todd Jones who says it's time for residents to decide. "This is the Super bowl. This isn't the world series. This isn't the best of seven. This is the best of one. So you're going to get one chance, I hope, to go to the polls and make that determination."
