GWINNETT County (CBS46) -- More than 630 students walked into a unique new high school Monday in Gwinnett County. And when they graduate, many will be able to walk out and straight into jobs in the healthcare field.
McClure Health Science High School is the only high school of this caliber in the country.
Students learn on equipment that rivals what some nursing schools in our area offer.
There's a mannequin with artificial intelligence. His name is Alex. He talks and even breathes.
And there's a digital human cadaver.
"These tables are actually used in medical schools around the country, so they can learn how to dissect a body, so it's a very advanced piece of equipment that our students hopefully will appreciate and know how valuable it is," Meredith Watts, the school's Health Science Coordinator told us.
Some students will take what they learn here and go on to medical school. Some will take their lessons and go right into the workforce. The principal tells CBS46 News they could become an EMT, clerical worker, or patient care tech.
"Patient care techs, currently there are ten thousand jobs open in the metro Atlanta area that are desperate for patient care techs, so that is one of the pathways that we'll offer where our students will have the ability to get certified in that through high school."
