ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new date for a hearing in the court case between Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been scheduled, with a new judge presiding over the case.
The hearing is now set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 with Fulton County Judge Jane Barwick. Barwick is the third judge assigned to the case after two judges recused themselves from the trial.
Tuesday afternoon, Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua recused herself saying she formerly "worked as Inspector General for Governor Brian P. Kemp in his capacity as Georgia Secretary of State; and Judge LaGrua has been and remains under consideration for Gubernatorial appointments" by the governor.
The much-anticipated hearing was set to take place Tuesday morning, but, the first judge's recusal put the hearing on ice. The attorney general's office requested the first recusal of Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe.
"After consultation with our client, the State would respectfully request that you recuse from this matter," the state wrote in an email to the judge after a conference call. "This particular case has drawn significant attention at the state and national level, and therefore, we believe all parties concerned, that even any potential perception of impropriety could be problematic."
Kemp has criticized the mask mandate and said it was an overreach not allowed under his executive orders. Bottoms says she's seeking to protect the citizens of Atlanta and said the governor is trying to "restrain" her from speaking to the press about it well.
It started on July 8th, when Mayor Bottoms signed an executive order mandating the use of masks across the city.
“Mayor Bottoms mask mandate cannot be enforced but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating,” said Governor Kemp in a press conference.
On July 10th, Bottoms rolled back the city's reopening to phase one guidelines. Governor Kemp filed the lawsuit shortly thereafter.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Governor sued me personally, along with our city council personally, after I noted that President Trump came to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and did not have on a mask and I pointed out he was violating city law,” Mayor Bottoms added.
