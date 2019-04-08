EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) Home sweet home is anything but for an East Point homeowner who moved to the city late last year.
“I think everybody just trusted what looked like a defined property line because there’s a wooden fence,” Homeowner Aimee Twagirumukiza said.
It turns out a small overgrown area behind her backyard privacy fence on Bayard Street actually belongs to her and has been an illegal dumping ground for some time.
“We walked out here and was just mortified. I’ve never experienced this level of trash,” Twagirumukiza said.
There are old tires, bottles and household trash dumped in the thick brush on the property.
“When we came out here to clean it up during a day in February we lifted up this bag and there were soiled diapers in there,” Twagirumukiza said.
The city issued a code violation to Twagirumukiza informing her that she must clean it up or face fines of up to $1,000 a day.
“At first, we were like this is not our property and how could you fine us when we didn’t even know,” Twagirumukiza said.
So, CBS46 contacted the City of East Point and they sent a crew out to inspect and determine what will happen next.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know that we definitely can’t pay to take care of this right now,” Twagirumukiza said. “We’re just kind of buying time until we can afford to put a fence up or do something to deter people from throwing stuff here.”
An East Point spokesperson told CBS46 that they would be more than happy to haul off the trash free of charge as long as someone bags everything up and sets it at the curb. They are not able to go onto private property.
In order to make that happen, Twagirumukiza is now looking for some generous volunteers willing to help her clean it up and make it right by city standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.