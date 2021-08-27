ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Transportation says the new I-285 eastbound ramps to SR 400 northbound and southbound will open by 9 a.m. Sunday.
To make this happen, the current I-285 eastbound ramps to SR 400 northbound and southbound (Exit 27) will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday. There will be closures and detours throughout the weekend as the transition is made. You can see the full list below.
The change to the new ramps is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday.
Friday, August 27, 9 p.m. to Sunday, August 29, 9 a.m.
Closure and Detours
- Two right lanes on I-285 eastbound from Roswell Road to SR 400
I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound & southbound (map)
- Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to SR 400 northbound should continue on I-285 eastbound. Motorists should exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road and turn left on to the I-285 westbound ramp. Motorists should continue on I-285 westbound before exiting to SR 400 northbound.
- Motorists traveling on I-285 eastbound to SR 400 southbound should continue on I-285 eastbound. Motorists should exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road and turn left on to the I-285 westbound ramp. Motorists should continue on I-285 westbound before exiting to SR 400 southbound.
Roswell Road to I-285 eastbound (map)
- Motorists traveling northbound on Roswell Road should turn left on to the I-285 westbound ramp. Motorists should continue on I-285 westbound before exiting at Riverside Drive (Exit 24). Motorists should turn left on to Riverside Drive and then left on to the I-285 eastbound ramp.
- Motorists traveling southbound on Roswell Road should turn right on to the I-285 westbound ramp. Motorists should continue on I-285 westbound before exiting at Riverside Drive (Exit 24). Motorists should turn left on to Riverside Drive and then left on to the I-285 eastbound ramp.
Saturday, August 28, 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Closure and Detours
SR 400 southbound collector-distributor lane to Glenridge Connector (map)
- Motorists traveling on the SR 400 southbound collector-distributor lane to Glenridge Connector should continue on SR 400 southbound before exiting at Lenox Road (Exit 2). Motorists should turn left onto Lenox Road then left to return to SR 400 northbound. Motorists should continue on SR 400 northbound before exiting at Glenridge Connector (Exit 3).
