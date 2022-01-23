MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing 17-year-old Jorja Ethridge.
According to deputies the teen was last seen on Jan. 23 around 12:30 a.m. near the Rivoli Road area.
Surveillance video from a store captured Ethridge on Jan. 22 just 45 minutes before she reportedly disappeared.
Ethridge is described as 5-feet-8 inches tall, with brownish blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.
You are encouraged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer at (478) 994-7010 if you have any information on her whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.