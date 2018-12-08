Newnan County, GA (CBS46) More than 200 people stood in line outside in the rain for the grand opening of metro Atlanta's newest indoor amusement attraction, Urban Air Adventure Park.
The new indoor trampoline park offers several attractions including: go karts, indoor sky diving, climbing walls, laser tag, ropes and warrior courses and more.
There are two other locations in metro Atlanta including McDonough and Snellville. The newest addition is located at 231 Newnan Crossing Bypass.
For more information, visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com
