ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Public school water fountains contaminated with lead are an untested problem in Georgia, but a new infrastructure repair bill passing the U.S. Senate could change that.
Senator Jon Ossoff is behind the successful addition of money specifically planned to help schools resolve this serious issue.
Many schools across the country have too much lead in their tap water, but most are not even testing for it. In Fulton County, every public school's water system tested positive for lead in 2016.
Some of the highest levels of the toxin were found at Brookview Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle, and Chattahoochee High Schools. No word yet on whether Fulton County Schools improved those systems delivering lead into the water fountains.
DeKalb County schools also tested in 2016, but no results are readily available from those five year old tests.
Lead in school drinking water is a well-known poison, with no amount safe for young children. The problem has been even more in public view ever since the water crisis in Flint, Michigan seven years ago. Little has changed since then, until now.
The new money for testing and repairing dangerously contaminated school drinking water received almost unanimous bipartisan support in the US Senate.
