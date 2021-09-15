ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Piedmont Park Conservancy has begun accepting donations for the Safe Haven Fund in response to ever-growing concerns about safety in the midtown Atlanta park.
Safety in and around Piedmont Park has been a major issue to many Atlantans since the tragic murder of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie inside the park back in July.
The Safe Haven Fund is designed to provide financial support for new safety initiatives for Piedmont Park, allowing the Conservancy to implement improvements recommended by the City of Atlanta and various public safety experts.
From Sept. 15 through Sept. 30, all donations to the fund will have double impact.
More information on the Safe Haven Fund and how to donate can be found on the Piedmont Park website here.
