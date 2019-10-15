ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- A split verdict in former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen’s murder trial left both the state and the defense somewhat disappointed on Tuesday.
Olsen was found not guilty of murdering 26-year-old Anthony Hill. The Air Force veteran was naked, unarmed and mentally unstable when Olsen shot him.
Former DeKalb County District Attorney Bob Wilson has been following the case.
“The verdict is somewhat inconsistent within itself,” he said.
While Olsen was found not guilty of the most serious charges, he was convicted of four other felonies including aggravated assault.
Jurors were often just as split as the verdict.
“I was trying to make them understand the everyday background of a young black male in America,” juror 31 said. “To give them an understanding to at least get one of the convictions of 1 and 2 but like I said, the people who don’t know the background of black men, they won’t understand the background of a black man.”
Of the 12 jurors, five were black. Arguments were sometimes split down racial lines. Juror 31, the only black man, felt he related to Hill in a way some other jurors could not.
“An older version of my son would look just like the person that I was looking at,” he said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”
“Probably nobody is fully happy,” said Wilson. “Sometimes that results in justice.”
Olsen faces up to 35 years behind bars. Wilson believes he’ll be locked up for some time.
“Those are all serious charges,” Wilson said. “The judge, I believe, will do her best to find what she believes to be the fair and just sentence. I believe it will result in some reasonable amount of prison time.”
Sentencing is November 1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.