ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mike Richards, the newest host of the hit game show, Jeopardy!, stepped down Friday morning after recent backlash from past sexist comments brought to light.
In a letter he sent to his team, he said:
After weeks of guest hosts on “Jeopardy!” that included celebrities from TV, sports and journalism, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as the successor to beloved host Alex Trebek August 11.
But after fan backlash to a selection process that recently turned messy, producer Sony split the pie by naming another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as emcee for “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.
