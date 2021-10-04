ATLANTA (CBS46) — New Kids On The Block have announced the ultimate party with The Mix Tape Tour in 2022.
They will be touring with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
The four iconic acts will begin their tour on May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will make stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.
Their Atlanta show will happen July 7 at State Farm Arena. See the full schedule here.
New Kids On The Block will perform favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.
Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com.
