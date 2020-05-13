ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields spoke on the recent uptick of illegal racers shutting down interstates.
She said the pandemic is being used as an opportunity for gatherings to perform stunts.
“One of the things that’s making it easier for these individuals is that there’s such little traffic," said Chief Shields. “We have been knee deep in it. I had multiple commanders riding around this weekend trying to curb this behavior.”
APD could be getting a new weapon in their arsenal. A law that hits not just the drivers, but is "addressing the spectators of these events," said Atlanta Council Member Dustin Hillis of District 9 who authored the new ordinance.
"You know if there’s no audience it really reduces the chances of these events getting put together, and then if you set up these illegal events these illegal car racers and exhibitions then you can be held accountable,” he added.
Spectators, organizers and racers could all be on the line to receive a maximum $1,000 in fines as well as 6 months in jail.
The new ordinance will be introduced on May 18 and could go into effect by June 1.
Impounding the high performance vehicles will also be part of putting a stop to the races.
Chief shields also put some of the onus on her own department to step things up.
“The James-Jackson incident was nothing but an abject failure on our part. What I will say is people understand that there is an expectation that they do their job and they do it well and if they can’t someone else will do it for them,” she said.
The key to police stopping these illegal races is gathering intelligence and making sure the events never get going.
