ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new year means new laws. Bills that were approved by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019, officially became law when the clock struck 12. Except…. For one. The Heartbeat Bill remains in legal limbo.
The bill, which was one of the most controversial of 2019, would ban most abortions in Georgia once a heartbeat is detected. It was set to become law January 1st, 2020 but didn’t. It was blocked in October by a federal judge. Many expect it to be tied up until it reaches the U.S. Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, dozens of other bills became law overnight as expected. The next time you go to buy a car in Georgia, you’ll likely pay a lower tax rate. The tax rate on car sales dropped from 7% down to 6.6%.
Another win for your wallet in 2020… if you use a 529 Plan to save for college, your state tax deduction will double, from $2,000 to $4,000 per child for single taxpayers; And from $4,000 to $8,000 if you file jointly with your spouse.
Elected county officials across the state will enjoy a 5% pay raise on their base salary in the new year.
And here is a list of other notable laws now in effect as of January 1, 2020:
HB 63: This law will give doctors a way around what is called "step therapy". That's when an insurance company requires you to try certain preferred medications first and have those drugs fail before you can receive the drug prescribed by your doctor.
If you have a health plan that is renewed or starts on Jan. 1, HB 63 gives doctors a path to apply for exceptions to avoid step therapy and quickly start you on the medication they believe you need for your condition.
HB 166: This bill will require genetic counselors to be licensed with the state. According to the Georgia Association of Genetic Counselors, Georgia is the 28th state to have this requirement.
Genetic counselors will create treatment plans for individuals or families affected by or at risk of genetic disorders. There will also be new requirements for these counselors to receive continuing education.
HB 478: This bill creates stricter state requirements to list someone on the state's child abuse registry. Abusers will now need to be at least 18 to be listed instead of 13. The process for having a review hearing before being added to the list, or having a name expunged will be updated on Jan. 1.
HB 239: Establishes a business court that handles business issues such as contract disputes, copyright disagreements and arguments over who came up with a money-making idea.
HB 314: This bill requires titling of boats and watercraft (similar to vehicles) and provides the rules for the titling system. It's designed to "deter and impede theft", "facilitate the ownership, transfer and financing" of boats and watercraft, and "create equity and fairness for the selling of vessels by dealers, brokers, agents, private parties and manufacturers."
HB 458: This bill prohibits the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals (defined as a "class of fluorinated organic chemicals containing at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom"
The bill provides two exceptions.
HB 28: Adds an additional judge to the superior courts of the Griffin Judicial Circuit.
HB 21: Adds an additional judge to the superior courts of the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit
HB 288: This bill revises fees that superior court clerks can charge to file real estate and personal property documents.
HB 507: This bill revises the criteria used by tax assessors to determine the fair market value of real property.
