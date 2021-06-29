ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A classroom of more than 20 teenagers sat side-by-side with several books about driving rules on tables in front of them as they listened to an instructor explain how to make a proper turn at a major intersection. The students were taking private driver’s education classes at Taggart’s Driving School in Tucker. They’re prepping to get their first driver’s licenses.
Up until now, 17 year old’s could be exempt from the additional training when seeking a class D license. Now, DDS is warning all drivers and parents on its website that there will be no more exemptions for drivers under 18.
Effective July 1, a new Georgia law will require all teens under 18 will have to take 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of on-the-road driving training with a certified trainer in order to get their first license, as a part of Joshua’s law.
Barry Schrenk, President and Owner of Taggart’s Driving School has been in support of the expansion of Joshua's law to all teens.
“After doing this for over 40 years that there is really no difference between a 16 year old and a 17 year old,” Schrenk said. “We were having a lot of 16 year olds who would wait until they are 17 so they wouldn’t have to take driver education.”
He says the training helps prevent death and injury on the road.
“f you look at the number of deaths, the rate is gone down with 16 year olds and they believe the same thing is going to happen with 17 year olds,” Schrenk said of the possible benefits of the new law. “It’s an excellent change in the law. There is going to a reduction in the number of kids who are killed or injured,” he explained.
Another law taking effect Thursday will protect cyclists from drivers. The new law calls for drivers to move over into the next lane when approaching a bike rider or slow down to 25 miles per hour or at least 10 miles below the posted speed limit.
Also going on the books a new anti-defund the police law will ban cities from cutting police budgets by more than 5% in one year or cumulatively over five years.
And a result of the pandemic, it will be officially legal to wear a face mask for public health reasons. Current law says “wearing a mask, hood, or device which conceals identity of wearer” is not legal, but allows masks for public health safety, effective Thursday.
In education, students k-12 will learn about the dangers of vaping products in addition to teachings about tobacco use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.