New legislation pushes hospitals for transparent billing

A trip to the hospital often comes with a hefty price tag with little explanation. According to the latest information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, hospital spending grew 6.2%, reaching nearly $1.2 billion, in 2019.
"Health care is the only thing that we buy that we don't know how much it costs until after we've bought it," says patient advocate Cindi Gatton. "Hospitals have a complex set of requirements. If they're not profitable, they can't stay in business. We've seen a lot of that happening during COVID," she adds.
Gatton says new legislation is forcing hospitals to make their pricing more transparent. While it can be overwhelming for the consumer, it's a step in the right direction. "What (hospitals) are being asked to do is publish their retail price, but also publish the rate that they've negotiated with insurance companies, which has always been the rate that's behind the curtain," says Gatton.
Emma Getvoldsen owes Northside Hospital tens of thousands of dollars, after she came to Atlanta from the U.K. for a surgery to treat a rare condition called ovarian remnant syndrome. "My condition is so complicated and rare, it affects one in a million people," she says.
Getvoldsen says she paid $20,000 up front for the procedure, but there were unforeseen complications during the surgery. That meant unexpected costs for her. She spent two nights in the emergency room for a kidney infection, which cost her $13,000 a night. Her final bill totaled $103,000.
She was able to talk the hospital down to $87,000, but nothing will change the unexpected costs she is now responsible for. She says the new legislation is a step in the right direction for patients like her. "People have been furloughed. People have lost their jobs. People are making a choice whether they pay for their rent every month or they pay for a procedure to be done in the hospital. If it's laid out in front of you as a clearer choice, it's going to make a massive difference," she says.
