ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A resolution aimed to encourage officers to report inappropriate or unlawful behavior by their colleagues, without fear of reprisal, was introduced by district three council member Antonio Brown during an Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday.
The legislation calls on the Atlanta Police Department to consider placing added responsibility on officers to intercede when fellow officers are engaged in using excessive force or other unlawful activities.
The legislation comes as three former Minneapolis police are set to be tried together in August for their roles in the death of George Floyd – and just one day before the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck and back neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds during his arrest on May 25, 2020.
“Yesterday’s verdict was an important step forward in the ongoing fight for social and criminal justice reform, but it is just the beginning,” Brown said. “Now, more than ever, we must take meaningful action to build greater trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. My hope is that the Atlanta Police Department considers adopting these amendments that will ultimately enhance and preserve the integrity of the Department.”
The resolution asks that standard operating procedures be amended to make it mandatory for officers to not only report incidents of excessive use of force, but other misconduct such as dishonesty, coercion, torture to force confessions, or abuse of authority.
