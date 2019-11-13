HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The building of a new Fulton County Library is underway after a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 5,000 square-foot facility on Wednesday.
The new library -- at 525 King Arnold Street in Hapeville -- is part of Fulton County’s Library Facility Master Plan which requires the design, construction and equipping of eight new libraries, the renovation and expansion of two existing libraries and the renovation of 22 existing library facilities, including the Central Library/System Headquarters.
The new Hapeville Library will have an updated interior layout aimed to maximize visibility and efficiency, extended shelf space for the book collection, areas for tutoring and training, updated HVAC and MEP systems, as well as new upgraded technology, computers and displays.
The former facility, which served the community for more than 40 years, will eventually be demolished.
Construction is expected to take 9-12 months.
During construction, library service will be available at the following locations:
- East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point
- Southeast (Louise Watley) Library, 1463 Pryor Road, Atlanta
- Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta
For more information and library renovation project updates, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.