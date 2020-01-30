CITY OF S. FULTON, Ga., (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton says they are putting their money where their mouth is in order to protect the cities’ firefighters.
According to a press release, officials approved paying $1 million dollars for a new self-contained breathing apparatus and protective equipment for firefighters.
The purchases will replace items that are going to expire in the next few months.
"As fire chief, I am responsible for ensuring we keep our firefighters safe and that they return home in the same condition they reported to work.
We owe this to their families, Fire Chief Freedie Broome said in a statement.
“The new equipment will help ensure our firefighters operate effectively and efficiently while serving and protecting our citizens.”
The new breathing apparatus will provide firefighters with safe air when smoke makes the air unfit to breathe.
Also, the breathing apparatus will have a thermal -imaging camera that will allow firefighters to see in dark and smoke-filled environments.
