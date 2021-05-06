ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In just a few weeks, a Midtown school named after a journalist with ties to white supremacy, the Henry W. Grady High School, will see its final graduating class. This week, we're getting a first look at its finalized logos for its new name; Midtown High School.
"There's a cross in the middle where the two arms go across to represent our centrality. Grady is in the middle of the middle of the city. We also find ourselves in the middle of conversations at the intersection of different kinds of people and thoughts coming together," said John Brandhorst, Fine and Performing Arts Chair at the current Grady High School.
The school kept its mascot and color scheme but it's ridding itself of its name for decades.
The new logos will soon grace school walls, jerseys, helmets and even tailgating canopies.
"I think it's a good thing. I think it needed to happen," said student London Zeidler. "I think it's cooler than the knight's one they have now."
The school board voted in December for the name change due to Grady's ties to white supremacy.
"This year I think with George Floyd and the other activities, there was really enough momentum to get it to the table and get it in front of the board to make the decision," said Brandhorst.
The district says the name change takes place June first and signs will change before the start of school in August.
