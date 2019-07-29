ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Some girls got ready to go back to school today with a special lesson.
The Texture Salon of Buckhead hosted deserving girls between 10 and 18 years old at its semi-annual Glam & Glory Day Monday.
The participants are members of the iROCK mentorship program in Forest Park. They not only got new do's, they also had a chance to talk to the stylist about caring for their natural hair texture.
