New mass vaccination sites prepare to open

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Georgia National Guard made final preparations Monday to a new mass vaccination site scheduled to open in Bartow County on Wednesday.
“We will do 1,100 per day for the first three weeks and then we will move to 2,200 per day,” GEMA Site Director Tim Reeve said. “We can process about 60-cars in 15 minutes.”
The massive site is located in the parking lot of the Lake Point Sports Complex near Cartersville. And inside the tent, numerous doses of the Pfizer vaccine are on lockdown at -80 inside a refrigeration system.
It’s a day Andy Lipman and so many others have been waiting for over a year. He is a Cystic Fibrosis survivor and founder of the CF Warrior Project who is relieved that the vaccine eligibility is now open to more Georgians.
“It has been a hard year. It has been a hard year just trying to stay away from everybody. You feel like you’re so remote you don’t know what’s going on. People probably think that I live underground right now,” Lipman said.
The mass vaccination site near Cartersville will join four other new locations opening this week in Sandersville, Waycross, Savannah and Columbus. Lipman thinks we are finally turning the corner on the pandemic.
“I want to get out, and my family wants to get out. This is an opportunity for us and for people like me to get out and do some things. While it may not be “normalcy” it’s as close as we’ve been in 12 months to getting it,” Lipman said.
