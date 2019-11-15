ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several new cases of measles have been reported in one metro Atlanta county.
On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed three additional cases of measles in Cobb County. Two people have been reported with measles who were not vaccinated; however, the third person’s vaccination history was reported unclear at this time.
In a press release, officials said that all three individuals may have exposed other people to measles between October 30 through November 13.
Another case of measles was confirmed early November in Cobb County.
On Friday, Nov. 15, a spokesperson for Cobb and Douglas Public Health confirmed a student with measles had been present at Mabry Middle School.
The following letter was sent to parents:
Dear Parent/Guardian,
This letter is to inform you that a student with measles was present at Mabry Middle School on
October 31 and November 1. Measles is a highly contagious germ caused by the rubeola virus. The
disease is very rare in the United States and the possibility of your student getting this disease is very
low. However, we wanted to let you know of the exposure.
Measles begins with fever accompanied by cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Two or three days later,
the fever typically peaks, at which time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face, along the
hairline. The rash rapidly spreads to involve the entire body within 24 hours.
Vaccination is the best protection against measles. Children usually receive the first mumps, measles,
and rubella vaccine (MMR) at 12-15 month of age and the second dose at 4-6 year of age. If your
child has previously been vaccinated against measles or has had the disease, the risks from this
exposure are minimal.
Sometimes the shot may not protect persons who have a severe immune system disorder such as
HIV/AIDS, persons on chemotherapy, or women who are pregnant. If your child has an immune
system disorder, please consult with your healthcare provider immediately and inform him/her of
your child’s exposure at school.
It is very unlikely that your child will get measles if they have been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine,
but if he/she becomes sick with a fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, before
November 22, contact your healthcare provider immediately. At this time, it has been advised that if
your child is not vaccinated, he/she should not return back to school until November 25. If your
child is up to date on their vaccinations, they are safe to return back to school on Monday.
November 11. If your child becomes ill, we ask that you follow these instructions:
1) Please contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone and let him or her know that
your child was exposed to measles. If you do not have a doctor, you should call the Georgia
Department of Public Health Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588.
2) DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without FIRST calling
to let them know about your possible contact with measles on October 31-November 1. Your
healthcare provider or public health nurse will advise you about what you should do.
3) If you think you might have measles and seek medical attention, have your doctor contact
the public health department IMMEDIATELY.
4) If you think your child might have measles, keep him/her at home and away from other
people, especially babies less than 1 year of age or people with a weakened immune system.
5) Do not visit public places!
In collaboration with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Mabry Middle School will continue to monitor
the situation.
DPH said it is highly likely these cases are all related, but the investigation into any linkage is ongoing at this time.
Officials reported eleven confirmed cases of measles in the state of Georgia.
Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. said:
“These additional cases of measles should be highly concerning for anyone who is not vaccinated with MMR. Measles is a serious disease, one which can lead to dangerous complications, even death. The MMR vaccine is safe and about 97% effective in preventing measles. Vaccination is strongly advised for individuals not only to protect themselves, but to protect vulnerable populations - such as infants who are too young to be vaccinated and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.”
How measles spreads?
According to health officials, measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets from the nose or mouth become airborne, or land on surfaces where they can live for two hours. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not vaccinated.
Measles starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.
Recommendation from the Center for Disease Control:
The CDC recommends children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12-15 months of age and a second dose between 4-6 years old. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.
Adults who are not sure about their measles immunity should speak to their health care provider. There is no harm in getting another dose of MMR vaccine if you may already be immune to measles (or mumps or rubella).
People with symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without FIRST calling to let them know about your symptoms. Health care providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately.
For more information about measles and measles vaccine, log on to:
https://www.vaccines.gov/diseases/measles https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html
