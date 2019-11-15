ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several new cases of measles have been reported in one metro Atlanta county.
On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed three additional cases of measles in Cobb County. Two people have been reported with measles who were not vaccinated; however, the third person’s vaccination history was reported unclear at this time.
In a press release, officials said that all three individuals may have exposed other people to measles between October 30 through November 13.
Another case of measles was confirmed early November in Cobb County.
DPH said it is highly likely these cases are all related, but the investigation into any linkage is ongoing at this time.
Officials reported eleven confirmed cases of measles in the state of Georgia.
Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. said:
“These additional cases of measles should be highly concerning for anyone who is not vaccinated with MMR. Measles is a serious disease, one which can lead to dangerous complications, even death. The MMR vaccine is safe and about 97% effective in preventing measles. Vaccination is strongly advised for individuals not only to protect themselves, but to protect vulnerable populations - such as infants who are too young to be vaccinated and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.”
How measles spreads?
According to health officials, measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets from the nose or mouth become airborne, or land on surfaces where they can live for two hours. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not vaccinated.
Measles starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.
Recommendation from the Center for Disease Control:
The CDC recommends children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12-15 months of age and a second dose between 4-6 years old. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.
Adults who are not sure about their measles immunity should speak to their health care provider. There is no harm in getting another dose of MMR vaccine if you may already be immune to measles (or mumps or rubella).
People with symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without FIRST calling to let them know about your symptoms. Health care providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately.
For more information about measles and measles vaccine, log on to:
https://www.vaccines.gov/diseases/measles https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html
