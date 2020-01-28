SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is dead and a driver is charged with driving under the influence and first-degree homicide by vehicle following a Jan. 18 crash in Smyrna.
Tyler Wallace, M.D. was driving home from a post-medical training class when he was hit by a DUI driver. Wallace was exiting Highlands Grove Business Park at 3690 Highlands Parkway S.E. in a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 when he was struck on the driver’s side by a black 2014 Toyota Tundra.
First responders had to use the jaws of life to extract Wallace from his vehicle. He was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The other driver, Brent D. Davis, denied consuming alcohol and refused a field sobriety test. He was arrested on scene for suspicion of driving under the influence. A court-ordered toxicology test later confirmed that Brent was driving under the influence.
Wallace was a 2016 graduate of the University of Georgia and a 2019 graduate of Augusta Medical College. He started a new physical therapy practice in June, following the completion of the United States Medical Licensing board exams.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Wallace’s medical, burial and memorial service expenses.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.