ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Georgia Department of Public Health in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Fulton County Government, the Fulton County Board of Health, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency-Management Agency and Viral Solutions announce the opening of a new testing mega-site at The Home Depot Backyard beginning Jan. 14.
The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta. The drive-up testing site at the 11-acre park is expected to serve up to 2,000 residents daily.
Beginning Jan. 14, hours of operation will be Wednesday – Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (until further notice). The site will be closed on Tuesdays.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To register online and to make an appointment, please log on to https://viralsolutionsga.com/register
Specimen collection is done by medical staff using a nasal swab and individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their PCR test. COVID testing is free to all Georgians, however insurance will be billed if it is available.
Vaccination and boosters are the best protection against COVID-19. To find a vaccination location visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
