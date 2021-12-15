ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new memorial is paying tribute to the families of 30 Black Atlanta children who either disappeared or were murder between 1979 and 1981.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday before City Hall in remembrance of those lives lost.
The names of each victim will now live in stone in the center of the city.
Wayne Williams is the man implicated as the prime suspect in the slayings. He was convicted in two of the deaths and sentenced to life in prison in 1982.
"It's something that is going to haunt us for the rest of our lives," said Ron Evans, a family member of one of the victims.
Evans says his 13-year-old brother disappeared in 1979. His body was later found in southwest Atlanta. He had just graduate seventh grade.
The Atlanta Children's Memorial Taskforce is still waiting on lab evidence to see if new answers will emerge in the case that was reopened in 2019 in an effort to bring closure to the families.
The new memorial will feature a large sculpture with each name of the victims carved into it.
