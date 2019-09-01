ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A teenager was charged with felony murder on Monday after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck.
Police responded to reports of a person stabbed in the 3600 block of Venus Place around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Talela Stevenson lying in the driveway. She was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment but died from the injury.
Police identified the stabbing suspect as 14-year-old Jashaunte Marshall. They say Marshall stabbed two people and fled after a large fight broke out.
A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Garry Banks, was also transported to Grady Hospital with a stab wound to his arm. According to an incident report, he was “alert, conscious and breathing.”
Witnesses told police there had been an ongoing dispute between the parties over the last couple of weeks.
Stevenson's family told CBS46 News the victim ran out of the house to break up a fight after her younger sister was attacked in her yard by the suspect.
Stevenson was a new mother who gave birth to a child in August. Family said after she was stabbed, her older sister tried to save her by holding pressure on the wound.
The family also told CBS46 that Stevenson was recently accepted into a nursing program at Atlanta Technical College.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and caring for Stevenson's baby.
Marshall is being held at the Fulton County Youth Detention Center.
