BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- When the city of Brookhaven put in a sidewalk near Marty Scheufele’s house, he said shrubs were removed, making his fence more exposed.
“I was like, you know what, I’ve got this ugly fence and I’ve got all these people using the sidewalk and I’m thinking it’d be really cool to be put a mural up on my fence.”
A few weeks ago, Scheufele commissioned painters to create that mural.
“It’s kind of like a cityscape I guess,” Scheufele explained to reporter Ashley Thompson. “And these are kind of like clouds and things like that.”
He said code enforcement first came by and said the mural was allowed.
“They came a week later, and they changed their whole stance on it and I think it was because there are some people who were complaining about it.”
“We have no issue with what it is that I’m aware of,” said Burke Brennan with the City of Brookhaven. “Where it is - is a problem under the code.”
Brennan said the fence is on the city right-of-way. Officials said the mural conveys a message, which means it’s a sign and signs aren't allowed on the right-of-way.
According to city code, a sign “means a device, structure or representation for visual communication which is used for the purpose of bringing the subject thereof to the attention of others.”
“We’re not asking him to remove the painting because it’s a mural, we’re asking him to move or remove the sign because it’s located in the right of way,” Brennan said.
The mural is not finished yet but Sheufele was issued a stop-work notice. He now has two options, either cover the mural or bring the fence into compliance with the fence ordinance by moving it back, lowering it and adding decorative elements.
He has until August 8th.
