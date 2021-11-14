ATLANTA (CBS46) — AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), through its Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), have joined forces with the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Overstreet (Atlanta-District 11) to bring together individuals from across metro Atlanta, to create a mural paying tribute to Black Americans in the metro Atlanta community that have been leaders in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
The creation of the mural is in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Center for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC), first recognition of the virus that we now know to be AIDS, as well as to launch the 35th anniversary of the organization and the 40th anniversary of AHF’s local affiliate, AID Atlanta.
The mural will officially be unveiled on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. as a part of on-going WORLD AIDS Day events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.