GLENN COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Three new North Atlantic right whales are celebrating birthdays! All 3 calves were spotted Monday off the coasts of Florida and Georgia.
Mom, 'Calvin' and her calf were seen swimming off the coast of Georgia. This is Calvin's 4th calf. Calvin is 28 years-old.
'Echo' was spotted with her calf off Atlantic Beach, Florida. Echo is 24-years-old and this is her third calf. Her last calf was born 10 years ago.
'Arrow' is 18-years-old. This is her second calf. She last gave birth in 2009. The mother/calf pair was seen swimming off Amelia Island, Florida.
“Thanks to all who have reached out via social media about North Atlantic right whale mother 'Derecha' and her injured calf. Unfortunately, we have not seen the pair since Jan. 15. We will be sure to post an update if we get any new information on the mom/calf.” Said NOAA Fisheries Service
