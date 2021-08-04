ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp maintained Wednesday, he trusted district to do what's best for their own students. Adding, across cities and schools there is no need for a mask mandate, but it comes as parents and teacher fear the worse without one.
In Cobb County classes masks are optional, but a parent in the district told CBS46, respect is not.
She asked for her identity to be hidden after she claims a classmate taunted her Cobb County third grade son for wearing his face covering Monday.
"My child said 'mom, he's a bully." She cxplained, "one of the kids pulled on his face shield, pulled it down and said 'you don't need this,' and my killed pulled it back up and said, 'yes I do.'"
The mom told CBS46, school administration gave the other student verbal discipline. CBS46 reached to the Cobb County District Spokesperson for comment on Monday night. We are awaiting a response.
But, the parent is adamant Cobb's covid measures-- strongly recommending masks instead of requiring them-- is just not enough. She switched her son to virtual learning by Wednesday in protest.
Meanwhile, the neighboring school system, Douglas County, is dealing with a demonstration of its own.
Parents protested Wednesday, angered over the district's mask mandate.
"Others who are protesting do not have a right to endanger everybody else's life," said Verdaillia Turner. Turner is the president of the Georgia
Federation of Teachers and she believes as long as the state sees division on mask requirements, school may not remain open for long.
In an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Gov. Kemp said he's leaning on his guidance from last year. Adding,
he trusted districts to come up with their own safety measures for their own students. Kemp argued mask mandates are unnecessary and efforts should be geared toward vaccinations.
Atlanta Public Schools will head back to class Thursday, Aug.5th. Families like Jameelah Kates' have backup learning plans for her kids in case school closures come once again. She's prepared for virtual learning but for now, her children embrace a return with the required masks on.
Kates added, "Protect yourselves, protect your family, protect your babies."
Atlanta public schools will do weekly covid surveillance testing for campuses and beginning Aug. 9th the district will offer onsite vaccinations.
