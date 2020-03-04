ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Voters around Georgia raved over the new paper ballot voting machines Tuesday.
On the first day of early voting in Georgia March 3, voters around the state praised the new secure and verifiable paper ballot system.
According to the Secretary of State's office, Georgia voters were particularly happy about the printed paper ballot, which many noted allowed them to verify their vote before submission.
The system also gained wide praise for being easy to use, fast, and reliable.
“I am excited to hear that Georgians like our new system and are confident in the paper ballot process,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We waste a lot of time and resources fighting with fringe activists and beating back frivolous lawsuits designed to distract us from our mission of expanding secure voting access. It is good to hear that the voters, the people whose opinions really county, are happy with the new secure paper ballot system.”
More than 17,000 Georgians around the state voted in person on the new machines.
