Three years after a fire crippled the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will get a permanent back-up power generation service thanks to a $100 million investment from Georgia Power and the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company.
According to Georgia Power, the new $100 million investment will include both the cost of the new power generator system as well as the installation. Georgia Power said it will partner with AATC to operate and maintain the generator systems at the airport.
The new system is expected to take two years to fully install at the airport and will replace the current back-up system. The funding breakdown will see Georgia Power provide the infrastructure and AATC pay for the back-up generation services.
"This investment will not only benefit the City of Atlanta for the long term, but will help ensure Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues to serve passengers safely and reliably as the world's busiest airport," John Selden, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said in a statement.
