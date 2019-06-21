FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of little baby India, who was found in a wooded area of the county in early June.
Baby India was found wrapped in a plastic grocery bag on June 6 in an area near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road.
Police are continuing to search for the baby's mother, who is still missing.
If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087.
View this post on Instagram
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released new photos of Baby India, the newborn infant that was found abandoned in southeast Forsyth on June 6. The newborn was discovered in the woods along Dave’s Creek Road wrapped in a plastic grocery bag by local residents. . The sheriff's office is still looking for leads to find the infant's mother. Anyone with information incident can reach the sheriff’s office by calling (770) 781-3087. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line at (770) 888-7308. . 📷: @forsythcountyso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.