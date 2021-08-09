ATLANTA (CBS46) — The search continues for the 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who went missing after the first day of school on Aug. 5.
Caitlin Winchester told her parents she decided to ride the bus home Thursday and was on the bus in traffic as late as 5:40 p.m. That was the last time the family heard from her.
However, the school told the Winchester’s that they reviewed video footage on Caitlin’s bus and did not see her on it.
Family, friends and neighbors have been canvassing the area since Thursday, looking for any sign of Caitlin. CBS46 has received a couple of new photos of Caitlin, including an image of her walking out of school on the day she went missing.
There is also a new Facebook group that has been created to help share information about Caitlin and how people can get involved in helping search for her.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide new updates as they come in.
