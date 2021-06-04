WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — 3 new photos have been released of Tina Prince, the missing Washington County woman, who was last seen one week ago.
The newly-released photos of Prince are from the night she was last seen. Investigators say she was last seen at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville before she disappeared.
Police did locate her vehicle, a 2018 Kia Forte, in Sandersville, but Prince was not with the vehicle.
Prince is described 5'5" tall, 130 lbs, with Auburn hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Sheriff's Office at 478-553-0911.
