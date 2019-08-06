ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- On Tuesday morning, a tour walked the historic Oakland Cemetery guided by a woman who explained the historic context of several monuments and statues throughout the property.
The group would be one of the last to witness two Confederate monuments at Oakland before the contextual placards are installed near them, explaining the perils of slavery and racism.
This past week, The Atlanta History Center along with the Atlanta City Council and other historic preservation groups helped install placards titled “Race and Reconciliation” at Confederate Monuments in Piedmont Park and at Peachtree Battle Avenue.
There will be three placards installed at Oakland near the Confederate Obelisk and near The Lion of Atlanta statue.
“The two Confederate Monuments here at Oakland, they are funerary monuments but they are a part of that larger story of Confederate monuments,” said Marcy Breffle the education manager for the Historic Oakland Foundation. “Both were created with the purpose to honor the dead, but later on they became gathering places for Confederate Memorial Day celebrations. Those celebrations helped to perpetuate the lost cause and other interpretations of the Civil War.”
The placards are the next phase of efforts by the city council to change Confederate street names in the city.
“You can’t learn from history if you’re only getting one side of the story,” said David Moore, the co-executive Director, Historic Oakland Foundation. “These monuments are basically tombstones, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, and I think that it is our responsibility as a people—and we take that very seriously here at the Oakland Foundation, in partnership with the City of Atlanta to tell a fuller story, Moore went on.
Clara Nguyen walks the cemetery often. She told CBS46 that she welcomes the signs.
“When there is no context it seems like we are celebrating a dark part of our history,” Nguyen said. “With the context there, it reminds people that yes this happened, but this is wrong and people suffered in this time, and with the context there it gives people who were disenfranchised back then a voice now,” she continued.
District 5 Atlanta City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong has been working on this effort for several years.
“As an African American woman to be able to sit at a table where we talk about that ugly past and see a path forward where we can contextualize, we talk about the African American contribution” Archibong told CBS46. “We can talk about a particular monument. It was sponsored by those who wanted to relive the battle. It was sponsored by those who wanted to relive Jim Crow era sorts of motivation. We were able to say ‘no’ this was the history and this was the motivation for it. Moving forward this is how we can put it all into context,” Archibong said.
The next three placards are set to be installed in the Oakland Cemetery Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.
