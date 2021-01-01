The start of the new year also means new laws and one of those include a legislation which aims at giving officers more rights and protects them from community harassment.
“We’re finding more people challenging us now than they ever had before,” said Vince Champion from the International Brotherhood of Police Officers in an interview conducted back in June.
At the time protest against police brutality were at an all-time high. Back then Champion told CBS46 officers felt unsupported.
“I understand what we signed up for when we sign to become cops. We understand it’s not a pretty job, we understand that we could get hurt or even killed, we understand we could be in a lawsuit based on just what we do for a jobs but what we don’t understand and don’t except is that the DA and everyone else to come actually looking for us,” added Champion.
But, as off January 1 officers have additional protection in a new law called Bias Motivated Intimidation of First Responders; Prosecution Act. The legislation says a person could serve 1-5 years in prison if found guilty of maliciously harassing a first responder, causing bodily harm, death or damage to property. Activist like Atlanta City councilmember Antonio Brown says it isn’t the officers who are in need of protection. And he point to the countless death of unarmed minorities as evidence.
“People have loss their lives and become martyrs in the face of change in our city, state and country and this is a complete disrespect to these individuals families” added Councilman Brown.
Brown says the new police protection law does more harm than good because it could make it harder to hold officer who commit crimes accountable.
“I believe these new police protection legislation that governor Kemp signed into law is reactive and a complete slap in the face of all the community organizers, activist, local municipalities that have worked tirelessly, not just during the unrest we’ve seen over the last year but over the last decade, to bridge the divide between police and community,” added Brown.
The new law also allows officers to bring a civil lawsuit against any person or group for abridgment of the officer's civil rights.
