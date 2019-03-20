The FDA has approved the first drug to treat postpartum depression.
Doctors told CBS46 the new drug is a game changer; however, it’s also pricey.
Meredith Harper is a mother of four. Her youngest is a beautiful 14 week old boy named Fin. Harper said she’s struggled with anxiety for most of her life. That led to a fear of the dangers of postpartum depression during each of her pregnancies.
“ I can’t fathom being too tired to take care of my child or being too down in the dumps to make all this work,” Harper told CBS46.
She said thankfully that fear never became a reality. Dr. Dion Metzger told CBS46 postpartum depression is a reality for 1 in 9 moms.
“When it starts gets concerning is when it’s affecting the bond between the mother and child,” Metzger explained.
Metzger said the condition could prove deadly. It’s why she’s excited about the first FDA approved drug to treat the hormonal disorder Zulresso.
“ It’s an IV drip. It last for 60 hours so about 2 1/2 days and what is found its boosting the mood instantly,” Metzger said.
Metzger said in a clinical study half of the women who received the drug no longer showed signs of clinical depression. Seventy-five percent saw a 50 percent improvement of their symptoms. Ninety-four percent didn’t show symptoms relapse at their 30 day follow up.
“With this particular medicine sedation even a loss of consciousness are possible side effects so you have to be medically cleared to do it but second of all you have to be monitored during the treatment,” Metzger explained.
The drug is set to become available this June. Metzger adds the drug will only be available in certain medical facilities.
The drug isn’t cheap. A vile of the drug is set to cost nearly $7,000. The entire treatment is expected to cost anywhere from 20 to 34 thousand dollars.
