DeKalb County will have a new judge presiding over the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit’s Accountability Courts.
Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson was appointed to serve a two-year term as the presiding judge. Her term will begin on January 1, 20201.
The DeKalb Accountability Courts helps nonviolent veteran offender with issues that lead to frequent and persistent incarceration.
The court has programs in place to help veterans deal with substance abuse and mental health awareness.
Judge Jackson will succeed Judge Mark Anthony Scott, who will continue to be involved with the Circuit’s Accountability Court Program.
