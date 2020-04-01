DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I’m over the crying, I’m over the fear,” Brett Eanes told CBS46.
Before COVID-19 landed on American soil, Brett Eanes’s Mixdup Burgers joint was a thriving monster of a business.
“It’s sad it’s slow we’re down 70%,” Eanes said.
That’s 70% in profit. That means the small business owner is back where he started 10 years ago, on the grill cooking up burgers and working 90 hours a weeks so his business can survive.
“I was like all right it’s a little slower than normal, and then that Tuesday was like nothing,” Eanes explained.
Sadly, Eanes’s story isn’t unique these days.
“People have literally just seen their customer flow, their cash flow, their revenue drop 70, ,80, 90 percent,” said Terri Denison, the Georgia district director of The Small Business Administration.
Denison said that’s exactly why the Small Business Administration recently created the Paycheck Protection Program. Small business owners and nonprofits with less than 500 employees are eligible for up to $10 million to pay for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
“To keep their businesses afloat, but also more importantly to keep their employees employed,” Denison explained.
If the business owner keeps those employees on staff for at least eight weeks after receiving the funds, there is an incentive.
“That loan will actually be forgiven,” Denison told CBS46.
That means they wont have to pay a penny back.
Business owners who can’t keep their employees on staff for at least eight weeks after receiving the funds will have two years to pay the loan back at a 0.5 percent interest rate.
The loan is only available until June 30 the of this year.
