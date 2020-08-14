ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announced Friday programs to assist with child care, as parents deal with the difficulties of helping their children with virtual learning when they return to work.
DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said, "we are hearing from parents who, because of work commitments, cannot stay home with their children. Others might not feel qualified to assist their children and give them the best experience."
Over 62 percent of the licensed 4,400 child care programs in Georgia have now opened their doors since they were closed in the early days of the pandemic.
With attendance lower than normal on average, space and professional staff are available to assist with school age children enrolled in distance learning, according to DECAL officials.
“We believe this is a win-win for child care programs and our schools in serving Georgia families during the challenging days of this public health emergency,” added Commissioner Jacobs.
To search for child care, go to www.qualityrated.org and check the box for “Fulltime care for school age children.”
Assistance can also be found by calling 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS.
